Showcase Of Dance Comes to the Joseph Stone Auditorium Next Week

The Western Province Dance Association (WPDA) will be presenting Showcase of Dance at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone from Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th October.

This iconic 500-seater theatre has been home to the Eoan Group since 1966 when their creative space in District 6 was declared an exclusively ‘white' area under the apartheid regime.

The WPDA is hosting this annual showcase after a hiatus brought about by the pandemic. Among the dance schools and artists performing this year will be the Eoan Group, Zama Dance School,Northern Dance Academy, Shelby Ray Dance Collective, Ingrid Carlson School of Ballet, Versatile Dance Academy, New World Dance Theatre and more. Showcase of Dance promises to be an exciting, dynamic production performed by talented dance students from all corners of the Mother City and brings diverse dance communities together under one roof for an unforgettable show.

Tickets cost from R120 per person through Quicket.