Shakespeare's HAMLET Comes to The Masque

The Masque will present Shakespeare's classic tragedy HAMLET in a fresh new production that will resonate with everyone from high school learners to Shakespeare enthusiasts. Directed by Yuri Behari-Leak, HAMLET will be presented at The Masque from 9 to 17 May.

This gender-swapped adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy follows Hamlet, a young director at a modern film production studio soon before the premiere of her latest film, as she tries to avenge her mother's death. The production stays true to Shakespeare's text as our heroine grapples with her own identity and morality, and adds the layer of how Hamlet can bring the perpetrator of gender-based violence to justice while staying on a feminist path.

The play explores how we stay true to ourselves in a world of fame, celebrity and social media where appearance often eclipses reality.

‘As a testament to Shakespeare's remarkable insight into the human condition, we are thrilled to present this production in a modern setting while staying true to the original language,” says Director Yuri Behari-Leak.

“This fresh approach is sure to help high school learners as they engage with their setwork, while also appealing to Shakespeare aficionados. We've also trimmed the play to make it a more manageable length for a modern audience, without losing the key elements of what make Hamlet the classic it is.”

The cast includes Hanna Todd, Gavin Werner, Leila Sasman and Ethan Andrew Wilton.

Yuri Behari-Leak is a Cape Town based storyteller with an eclectic range of creative and academic interests. He holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Psychology, Law and Film, an Honours degree in Psychology, and an LLB, all from the University of Cape Town.

He has written, directed and produced several short films, including a short documentary, and has acted in plays such as The Great Gatsby (2022) and Twelfth Night (2023). Yuri is currently a teaching assistant and researcher at UCT in the Public Law department, and he also tutors and lectures in the Psychology department.

