Serena Steinhauer to Debut Self-Penned Play THE UNDONE at Theatre on the Square

Already an accomplished singer, dancer, actor and pianist at the tender age of 22, Serena Steinhauer can now add 'writer' to her catalogue of talents as she makes her debut in her original play, The Undone, at Theatre on the Square in Sandton, Johannesburg for a limited season, from Tuesday 27th June to Saturday 8 July 2023.

Who do we really see when we look in the mirror?

The Undone follows the stories of three brave women who dare to say what's been left unsaid. In their stories, we discover what the face of resilience looks like against calamity. Their stories are an ode to life; the humour, the tragedy, the loss and the success of it all.

Written and performed by Serena Steinhauer and presented by Daphne Kuhn, The Undone is inspired by overcoming adversity.

Under the expert direction of Alan Swerdlow and featuring original music by Bryan Schimmel, The Undone joins three theatrical innovators in an exciting, thought-provoking production.

Serena explains excitedly; "Writing The Undone has been a labour of pure love. It is a story that it is deeply connected to my heart and heritage brought to life by a team I could only have dreamed of. Most of all, its intention is to highlight that being resilient in life is a personal choice that we can all make, we all have the power to overcome any adversity that we may face. I am incredibly grateful to be able to tell this story through the medium I love most; live theatre."

Award-winning Director Alan Swerdlow adds; "It has been deeply satisfying to work on a new, original text that explores uncommon, disregarded or forgotten individuals."

When asked about the music that is featured in the show, maestro Bryan Schimmel; another celebrated award-winner on the Creative Team; expounds; "The music is completely original and composed for the never-seen piano. It has been an explorative process because each piece is its own entity; each with a unique time period, flavour and style."

With Serena's musical capability, dynamic stage presence, and an undeniable knack for storytelling, audiences will soon be captivated as she digs deep to take them on this journey of discovery through the eyes of these resilient female characters.

The Undone runs at Theatre on the Square on Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, from Tuesday 27th June to Saturday 8thJuly 2023.

Performances are Tuesdays - Fridays at 19h30, Saturdays at 17h00 and 20h00.

Tickets are R200. Pensioners, Scholars and Students enjoy a discounted price of R150.

Bookings are via Computicket or by calling the Theatre on the Square Box Office on 011 883 8606.

The show runs for 80 minutes with no interval, and has a suggested Age Restriction of PG13.

THE UNDONE - RESILIENCE IS A CHOICE!

Shortly after staging The Undone, Serena will be jetting off to New York City in August to continue fulfilling her dreams. She is about to begin her Master of Fine Arts in Acting at PACE University's Actor's Studio Drama School, an institution that has nurtured countless talents including Bradley Cooper.

But first, she wants to leave South Africa having added this bucket list experience of sharing this powerful and inspiring story in her original work The Undone, with her beloved hometown of Johannesburg.

Serena concludes; "It is still surreal to me that what I always dreamed of doing would now come to fruition. I would love to tell little 6-year-old Serena that she did it, she actually did it! That she would perform her original work in front of a community she so admires, earn two degrees from renowned American institutions and finally get to call New York City her home. I would also tell her that the journey to get there would be filled with fierce determination, perseverance and overcoming obstacles along the way. But despite these hurdles, the dream CAN come true."