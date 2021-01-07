Rapper Jerome Rex to Host His First Streaming Concert This Month

Celebrated South African rapper, Jerome Rex, brings you his first streaming concert this summer and fans should not miss this much-anticipated musical extravaganza.

Locally Produced is a celebration of everyone who supports Jerome's music - if you want to hear it, he'll play it!

Rex, who won the 2019 Ghoema award for Beste Hip Hop Album, is excited to bring his first ever online concert event.

"Since COVID-19 hit the globe very hard earlier this year, particularly for all musicians and entertainers, it is important for us to keep the music industry alive by putting on events such as this. 2020 has taught me to revolutionize my creativity and to offer something unique to music fans across the board," he shares.

The show is supported by Grandmaster DJ Ready D as well as a 5-piece live band - DJ Eazy on decks, Bradrock on drums, Eddy Strings on guitar, Robin Thompson on bass guitar and Micabyte on keys.

For Rex, he urges all music lovers to support local talent right now.

"Locally Produced is an offering to kick-start 2021 with the right calibre of musicians, artists and creatives to remind us all to let the music play on - no matter how tough times are for us in the music industry."

This fabulous show experience is being brought right to you in the comfort of your homes. The virtual LIVE show takes place on Friday 15 January 2021 at 7pm, so get your Quicket tickets NOW for R80.

For ticket sales, visit: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/123290-jerome-rex-presents-locally-produced/#/

For more info about Jerome Rex and his projects, please visit his website: www.jeromerex.co.za