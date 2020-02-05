Photo Flash: First Look at Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS At Theatre On The Bay

Enjoy a first look at Pieter Toerien's new production of Mel Brooks' hilarious musical comedy THE PRODUCERS, starring Alan Committie, Earl Gregory and Terence Bridgett with Raquel Munn, Richard White, Schoeman Smit, Devin Butterworth, Nathan Muller, Philip Schnetler, Joshua van Niekerk, Nicolette Fernandes, Michele La Trobe, Chloe Perling, Nadine Suliaman and Claire Glover.

Max Bialystok (Alan Committie), the one­time king of Broadway producers hungry to strike it rich, and Leo Bloom (Richard White), an accountant with dreams of someday becoming a theatre producer, discover that they could get richer by producing a flop than a hit and start by finding the worst show, worst director, and worst actors. When their new production, "Springtime for Hitler," turns out to be a smash success, the plan is thrown off and the partners lives are thrown into chaos...

Dates:

Theatre On The Bay from 4 February - 28 March

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 3 April 2020 - 31 May

Bookings through Computicket

Director - Joseph Pitcher

Choreographer - Duane Alexander

Musical Director - Garth Tavares

Costume Designer - Penny Simpson

Set Designer - Michael Mitchell

Sound Designer - Mark Malherbe

Lighting Designer - Fahiem Bardien

Projection Designer - Kirsti Cumming

Stage Manager - Alyssa Harrison

Assistant Choreographer - Mila De Biaggi

Photo Credit: Jesse Kramer





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You