Photo Flash: First Look at Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS At Theatre On The Bay
Enjoy a first look at Pieter Toerien's new production of Mel Brooks' hilarious musical comedy THE PRODUCERS, starring Alan Committie, Earl Gregory and Terence Bridgett with Raquel Munn, Richard White, Schoeman Smit, Devin Butterworth, Nathan Muller, Philip Schnetler, Joshua van Niekerk, Nicolette Fernandes, Michele La Trobe, Chloe Perling, Nadine Suliaman and Claire Glover.
Max Bialystok (Alan Committie), the onetime king of Broadway producers hungry to strike it rich, and Leo Bloom (Richard White), an accountant with dreams of someday becoming a theatre producer, discover that they could get richer by producing a flop than a hit and start by finding the worst show, worst director, and worst actors. When their new production, "Springtime for Hitler," turns out to be a smash success, the plan is thrown off and the partners lives are thrown into chaos...
Dates:
Theatre On The Bay from 4 February - 28 March
Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 3 April 2020 - 31 May
Bookings through Computicket
- Director - Joseph Pitcher
- Choreographer - Duane Alexander
- Musical Director - Garth Tavares
- Costume Designer - Penny Simpson
- Set Designer - Michael Mitchell
- Sound Designer - Mark Malherbe
- Lighting Designer - Fahiem Bardien
- Projection Designer - Kirsti Cumming
- Stage Manager - Alyssa Harrison
- Assistant Choreographer - Mila De Biaggi
Photo Credit: Jesse Kramer