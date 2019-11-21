POWERS OF RECALL Comes to Alexander

Stuart Lightbody invites you to an evening of false memories, suggestion and delightful dejavu... and delightful dejavu! Armed with little more than a pack of cards, a pocket watch and some mystery envelopes, Stuart shares impossible illusions and demonstrates the most ambitious mental feat of his career. Stuart is no idiot savant, but he might just be half of one. So the question remains: which half? From the winner of the Spirit of the Fringe Award at the National Arts Festival, the Creative Award at the Prague Fringe Festival and the Theatre Award at the FringeWorld Festival in Australia.

Stuart tours his theatre shows across 3 continents. He can be found entertaining anywhere from private parties on the island of Capri, Italy, to theatres on luxury cruise liners, to corporate shows for the biggest Fortune-500 companies. As a South African Magic Champion (2005, 2016), Stuart has represented his country at the World Magic Championships in Sweden and at the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas. His love of sharing the art of magic in a theatrical environment has led to Stuart to create a long list of magical theatre shows:"52", "Sleight of mind", "Telling Lies", "Stuperstition", "Illusive", "Dark Imaginings", "Sleepless Dreams", "Devilish", "Memorable Moments", "Unique Wonders", "Stuart Lightbody's Little Lies", "Artifice" and "Deceptive Delights". For this body of work he has won numerous local and international awards, including two "Silver Ovation Awards" and a "Spirit of the Fringe Award" at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival, a "Weekly Best of Festival Award" at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the "Creative Award" at the Prague Fringe Festival and the "Theatre Award" at the Fringe World Festival in Australia. He spends his life pondering, practicing and performing moments that are beautifully impossible.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Bar and Theatre by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/POWERS.





