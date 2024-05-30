Johan Liebenberg to Perform Neil Diamond's Greatest Love Songs at The Drama Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Johan Liebenberg, who has become synonymous with Neil Diamond's music, and a firm favourite at The Drama Factory, invites you to join him on a nostalgic journey, celebrating the timeless love songs of the iconic, “Sweet Caroline” maestro. His tribute shows are truly of unparalleled quality, and this show is no exception!

Having established himself as a standout performer in Neil Diamond's repertoire, Johan with uncanny precision and artistry, breathes new life into beautiful, soul-stirring love songs like “Love on The Rocks”, “Play Me”, “Hello Again”, “Let Me Take You in My Arms Again”, “September Morn”, “I've Been This Way Before”, “Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon”, “The Story of My Life”, “If You Know What I Mean” (which reflects on two people reminiscing about old times and past love), “Lay Oh” (which was written for a female vocalist Neil Diamond would go and listen to after work), “I'm A Believer” (reveals that it is not just a dance-on-the tables tune, but a beautiful love song), and many more. Respected and talented keyboardist, Kyle Petersen, will be joining Johan on stage.

Renowned American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor Neil Diamond stands as one of the most enduring and successful figures in the realm of recording and performing arts. With a staggering record of over 100 million records sold worldwide, Diamond holds a prestigious position as the third most successful adult contemporary artist on the Billboard charts. His illustrious career has been duly recognized with inductions into both the Songwriters' Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside the honour of receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hailing from Namibia, the exceptionally talented Johan Liebenberg has emerged as a top-notch performer, distinguished vocalist, and skilled guitarist. Liebenberg has graced numerous Barnyard productions, including "Diamonds & Pearls in 2009, which marked the inception of his journey to prominence. Other Barnyard shows in which he performed Neil Diamond's hits include " "Rough Diamonds & Divas," "Neil Diamond & Friends," and "King of Diamonds," among others. Notably, Johan's starring role in the highly successful sell-out show, “Neil Diamond & Friends” in 2013, was a milestone that propelled his career to greater heights. Johan brought you his rave review, “Diamonds & Divas” show with Chloe Eddy in February, now is he back to pay homage to one of America's most esteemed luminaries with his “Neil Diamond Love Songs”, which promises to be an enchanting experience.

Bios: Meet Johan Liebenberg, a world-class, consummate performer born in Namibia, and often hailed as "The Neil Diamond of South Africa." Renowned for his exceptional vocal and guitar talents, Liebenberg has graced numerous Barnyard productions, including titles such as "Diamonds & Pearls," "Rough Diamonds & Divas," "Neil Diamond & Friends," and "King of Diamonds," among others. His ability to emulate the iconic "Sweet Caroline" maestro quickly earned him a solid reputation. In 2009, Liebenberg garnered acclaim for his outstanding contribution to the highly successful Barnyard show, "Diamonds & Pearls." This achievement spurred him to further success, leading him to produce and direct his own well-received production, “A Tribute to Neil Diamond & Friends," in 2013. Since then, he has consistently delivered captivating performances, solidifying his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry. Liebenberg's acclaimed "Tribute to Neil Diamond" is a sell-out sensation, featuring the timeless hits of the American entertainment giant. His shows have not only sold out across South Africa and Namibia but have also garnered rave reviews and standing ovations, attesting to their immense popularity.

Meet Kyle Petersen, an international ambassador for Roland keyboards. Kyle has musically directed shows for Sun International, IMAX and Artscape Theatre and also across the globe, from the United States to Europe and even Australia and has also performed abroad. His transformative journey at Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA, in 2014, has stood him in good stead in the music industry. Kyle is currently involved in studio recordings, apart from doing live performances. His insatiable thirst for musical exploration, constantly spurs him on to reach new heights in his craft.

Schedule

Date and TimeStandard Concession Sun 23rd Jun 4pm R200.00

R180.00

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/23June24

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290

Comments