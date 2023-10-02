INTERLACE LIVE Kicks Off at The Masque This Month

Interlace Live is a brand-new music concept that’s debuting at The Masque this October. The crew is passionate about showcasing the incredible talent that the city has to offer. Whether you're an avid music lover or just looking to experience something new, this show is the perfect platform to discover talented local artists who are ready to make their mark in the music industry.

Presented by Interlace and The Masque, Interlace Live will take place on Friday 13 October at The Masque. Bookings can be made via Quicket.

“Our main goal is to inspire and encourage more people to support local upcoming artists,” says Mark Mwaba, musical director and producer of Interlace Live. “We firmly believe that the best way to discover great music is by giving these talented individuals a chance and creating a strong community that embraces their artistry. By attending our show, you not only get to enjoy amazing live performances but also contribute to the growth and success of these budding musicians.”

“Interlace Live is part of a larger City of Cape Town Creative Voices project, where we work on uplifting and mentoring producers-in-the-making,” says Christine Kaye, head of operations for The Masque and mentor for Interlace Live. “It is our hope that this will be the first of many events. We'd love to bring you a curated lineup of exceptional musicians, representing a diverse range of genres and styles on a regular basis – so watch this space. 13 October is also the anniversary of the re-opening of The Masque after the fire that caused so much damage, so it is fitting to be celebrating local talent on this day 24 years later!,” adds Kaye.

From soulful singers to energetic bands, this show is a melting pot of musical creativity. We believe in the power of live performances and the authenticity it brings to the music, so get ready for an unforgettable experience!

So, join us for an evening filled with passion, soul, and incredible melodies. Experience the magic of local talent and be part of a movement that celebrates and uplifts artists in our city. Together, let's make a difference by supporting our homegrown talent.

More than 60 years old, The Masque is an iconic venue in the Cape Town cultural landscape. A unique and historic space, it has been home to many amateur theatre societies over the years and was established by local attorney Bertie Stern with the objective of encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people.

A registered Non-Profit Organisation, The Masque strives to make theatre accessible to all – onstage, backstage and for the audience. Run by volunteers with a focus on community, the theatre showcases all genres of performance and is as widely inclusive as possible. The Masque is wheelchair friendly, has a fully licensed bar and snacks are available before shows and during intervals.

At the helm of the operation is a team with professional theatre experience. Continuing its work into the post-Covid-19 era, The Masque seeks to present high-quality amateur theatre productions, providing a service of artistic engagement with the local community, celebrating diversity and building on the Theatre’s reputation as a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.

Interlace Live debuts on 13 October at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg, at 20h00. Don't miss out on the opportunity to support the future stars of our local music scene.