HOOT! Comes to POPArt Theatre

Geraldine Naidoo's multi-award winning play, HOOT, is the hysterical and colourful journey of a rich white man who loses everything and ends up becoming a minibus taxi driver. Performed by Matthew Ribnick, the play has enjoyed a long and successful life since its premiere in 2005.

Over the past 14 years, the play has constantly been adapted and updated in order to remain relevant and engaging in the rapidly changing world we are living in. The powerful story and important themes remain universal and timeless.

Set in contemporary South Africa, HOOT traces the life of Harold Potgieter - a wealthy white businessman who faces financial ruin when his business goes under and the bank repossesses his home and his luxury cars. His 'trophy' wife abandons him and he is left with nothing but the clothes on his back as he is forced to find a means to survive.

The play is a cross-cultural comedy of epic proportions, focusing on a desperate man in an unfamiliar world. Through snappy dialogue, split-second character changes and strong physical acting as well as a number of other skills, Ribnick brings a cast of over twenty hilarious and familiar local characters to life.

Winner of the 2005 Naledi Award for Best Comedy Performance, the play was also the top-selling show of the 2005, 2006 and 2007 National Arts Festival Fringe in Grahamstown. In 2006, HOOT enjoyed a run in the Netherlands, where it received standing ovations. HOOT also won 2 prestigious Fleur Du Cap awards in Cape Town in 2006.

POPArt





