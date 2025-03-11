Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels Return to Emperors Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels are returning to the stage at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace (Johannesburg) on 12 April 2025. After their previous sold-out shows, this is your chance to witness Dr Victor live once again! Tickets are available on Ticketpro or at your nearest SPAR Payzone kiosk.

Renowned for their timeless hits and infectious reggae-infused sound, the iconic band will bring their signature energy to the stage for a night filled with feel-good nostalgia. With over 30 years in the industry, Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels continue to be one of South Africa's most enduring live acts. Their high-energy performances and unforgettable hits such as 'If You Wanna Be Happy', 'Give Me Hope Joanna', and 'I Love to Truck', have kept audiences coming back for more, and this show is set to be no different.

This is more than just a concert; it's an experience. Join South Africans from all walks of life for a night of music that blends reggae, pop, and Afro-fusion, reflecting Dr Victor's significant contribution to South African music. His legacy continues to resonate across generations, and this performance will be a celebration of his rich musical history and boundless energy.

