DIRTY WORDS Comes to Alexander

Filthy, Explicit and incredibly funny... Dirty Words pulls back the covers on erotica, chat sex, dirty talk and naughty sexy grammar. In seven sketches Maggie and Sanda turn up the raunch, slipping in sexy tongue twisters and burlesque shenanigans.

Check out our deviant deals: Unicorn Night, Tinder Night, and Parent Night!

Special offers:

Tuesday 22nd - Unicorn Night: Buy 2 get a 3rd for free

Wednesday 23rd - Tinder Night: Couples get 25% off their bill after the show

Wednesday 30th - Parent Night: Bring a parent and enter a draw for a bottle of house wine and a cheese or charcuterie board

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/DirtyWords2019





