Crystal Pite And Khoudia Touré To Present At Arts Weekend In Cape Town

More than 200 artists and arts leaders from South Africa and around the world will come together for the Rolex Arts Weekend. The Arts Weekend is a series of public events that will feature the world premiere of a dance choreographed by Khoudia Touré, as well as talks, performances, and readings that will highlight the work of the 2018−2019 protégés of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative.

The two-day celebration is the culmination of the current cycle of the Rolex Arts Initiative, which pairs master and emerging artists in several disciplines for a period of creative exchange in a one-to-one mentoring relationship.



The opening event of the Rolex Arts Weekend is the world premiere of When the night comes, choreographed by urban street dance pioneer and Senegalese protégée Khoudia Touré, and performed by three members of Compagnie La Mer Noire. The production was created following Touré's close interaction with her mentor, Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite, who will introduce the dance, which was inspired by hip-hop and infused with other dance styles and techniques.



OTHER EVENTS:

Architecture: Protégée Mariam Kamara, originally from Niger, and mentor Ghanaian-born British architect Sir David Adjaye, will present their plans for a new cultural centre in Niamey, Niger's capital. The discussion, moderated by Ghanaian-Scottish architect Lesley Lokko, will be followed by the official opening of the exhibition, Public realm along the Niger River, Niamey



Literature: Under the tutelage of mentor Colm Tóibín, fellow Irishman and protégé Colin Barrett completed his first novel, The English Brothers. An adapted extract from the book will be performed by local actors in advance of a discussion-What Can be Said: Home and Voice-between mentor and protégé. The pair will explore their mutual fascination with questions of belonging and self-definition.



Music: Protégé Marcus Gilmore, an innovative drummer from New York City, will present the world premiere of his composition, pulse, commissioned by the American Composers Orchestra. The composition for ensemble and the spoken word will include an exciting exchange between Gilmore and former Rolex literature protégée Tracy K. Smith, whose poem inspired this work. Gilmore will perform the work with musicians from the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and its resident conductor Brandon Phillips. Following the performance and a solo by Gilmore, the Protégé and his mentor Zakir Hussain will discuss their mentoring experience.



ETC.:

ARTS SYMPOSIUM

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear International Artists debating the role of culture in society and the interdisciplinary nature of their work in two separate panel discussions. Sister-Arts and Other Muses: Influences and Confluences in the Making of Art, moderated by Professor Homi K. Bhabha of Harvard University with Lara Foot, Annemarie Jacir, Anish Kapoor, Yo Yo Ma and Wole Soyinka. Against the Grain: The Arts in Times of Polarization, moderated by Prof. Homi Bhabha of Harvard University with William Kentridge, Tracy K Smith, Julie Taymor and Robert Wilson will participate.



ARTS WEEKEND CINEMA

The Baxter's Golden Arrow Studio will feature films about the Rolex Arts Initiative, as well as the experiences of past and current mentors and protégés.



