Compass Rose Collective Hosts Musical Soirée in Aid of CANSA

In the past couple of years, Compass Rose Collective has amassed a portfolio of charitable performance events geared to raise funds and awareness for a number of different causes and organisations. In the past we have worked with Cape Town Pride, Rape Crisis and the Theatre Benevolent Fund - to name just a few.

Compass Rose’s Musical Soirée in aid of CANSA is set to be a collection of some of the Cape’s finest musical talents - delighting an audience for a good cause. CANSA as an association is the most well-known cancer foundation and authority in the country. They aid cancer patients in almost every aspect of their diagnosis from employee wellness, stoma support, wigs, prostheses, assistive devices and medical equipment hire, clinical support, including counselling as well as support groups and home-based care. CANSA relies chiefly on donations and fundraisers to accomplish this.

Artists across a diverse range of genres include Godfrey Johnson, Keziah Williams, Wesley Wolhuter, Nicola Hetz, Heine J van As and Joelle Kouakoua from Cape Town’s own Rainbow Academy. Musicians include vocalists, pianists, cellists and guitarists. There is bound to be something for everyone to tap their feet to.

Tickets will go on sale on Click Here for 220.00 for a seat alone and 280.00 for a seat including a raffle entry. Tickets will go on sale at the door for 50.00 each. A raffle entry puts the holder in the running to win a Vineyard Tour and Wine Tasting for 6 guests valued at R3600.00 - courtesy of Klein Constantia Winery. The event will take place on 2 September, starting at 19:00 at Kaapstad Toneelhuis in the heart of the Cape Town CBD.