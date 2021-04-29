Cape Town's College Of Magic Conjures Daniel Galloway as New Interim CEO

Cape Town's only magical arts non-profit organisation, the College of Magic, has announced the appointment of the esteemed Daniel Galloway as its new interim CEO. Galloway, who brings his exceptional management, operations and production experience to the organisation, will be taking the reins from 1 May 2021.

The College of Magic, based in Claremont, Cape Town, celebrates 41 years of teaching children valuable life and social skills through the art of magic in 2021.

David Gore, founder of the College of Magic, will be transitioning to the position of Training Director and is excited to work alongside Galloway building new opportunities and establishing a new era for this beloved community organisation.

"This is a golden opportunity for the College of Magic! Daniel has an exceptional track record in the arts industry and he shares our enthusiasm and passion for education, outreach and youth development. He balances his artistic achievements with excellent management skills, fundraising experience and the drive to conceptualise and implement a thrilling future for our organisation", says Gore.

With a degree in Drama and Linguistics from Rhodes University and following 8 years at the University of Cape Town as resident Production Manager and Lighting Designer, Galloway was asked to join the brand-new, purpose built Fugard Theatre in Cape Town as Managing Director and Producer in 2010. There he worked alongside Owner and Producer Eric Abraham leading a formidable team which established The Fugard as one of the premiere theatre destinations in South Africa.

After a decade at the helm of The Fugard Theatre, Galloway left in February 2020 ensuring a smooth transition to the new management team. He established his own consultancy offering his executive management experience, mentorship and training, consultancy services and lighting design to the theatre industry, among others (www.danielgalloway.com).

The arts industry veteran is excited to start his new magical role :

"The College of Magic has a long and illustrious history of meaningfully changing the lives of our nation's youth through the art of magic. I look forward to building on that remarkable legacy, exploring and implementing new ideas and working in collaboration alongside the incredible instructors and staff as we continue to create a future filled with possibility for the next generation of magical students!"

Galloway joins the College of Magic at an exciting time as it gears up to host its two big fundraising shows for the year:

Imagine! SA's Biggest Magic Show , featuring amazing illusions and more, live at the Artscape Theatre on Saturday 5 June 2021. All COVID protocols will be observed. Tickets are R150 and available at Computicket.

The Stars of Comedy and Magic show, a virtual show presented by Stuart Taylor and starring entertainment giants Alan Committie, Kurt Schoonraad, Rob van Vuuren, Charles Tertiens,Mawonga Gayiya and the College of Magic stars, on Saturday 12 June 2021. Tickets are available from R100 at Quicket.

For more information about the College of Magic, its upcoming shows and social outreach initiatives, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com.