CALLING US HOME Will Go on Tour in Africa

Tickets are on sale for CALLING US HOME' - THE MUSICAL in Harare, Zimbabwe as part of its multi-country tour across the African continent. Tickets for The REPS Theatre leg of this unmissable tour are now available, with performances taking place from 26 to 28 September 2025.

‘Calling Us Home' ignites the stage with powerful storytelling, soul-stirring music, and breathtaking visuals. Set across two continents, this grand-scale musical explores hope, love, resilience, and the pursuit of freedom. A dynamic and diverse cast brings the story to life, captivating audiences from all walks of life. CALLING US HOME mesmerises, inspires, and leaves a lasting impact on everyone who experiences it.

‘Calling Us Home' was previously staged in 2023 in Cape Town, drawing critical and audience acclaim. The success of the production is particularly meaningful, as it is in fact a new, grand-scale musical opera - built entirely in Africa!

‘Calling Us Home' tells the story of the heart-wrenching journey of Grace, an African Princess, as she flees a devastating war in her homeland, and seeks hope in a dangerous new world. She arrives penniless in the freezing, grimy docklands of an American city.

Here, the underworld is ruled by the evil gang lord Ivan who, after an unexpected encounter, has set his sights on Grace - her spectacular beauty has dazzled him! But another has already captured her heart...

