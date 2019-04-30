BEATLEMANIA Set To Take Carnival City By Storm When It Returns To South Africa This May

After enjoying successful tour runs in Durban and Cape Town last year, the world-famous Beatles tribute show, Beatlemania On Tour, returns to South Africa for yet another exciting stint of performances, this time at Carnival City in Gauteng this May.

Celebrating the biggest hits of the famous Fab Four from Liverpool in the United Kingdom, Beatlemania On Tour kicks off at Carnival City's Mardi Gras Theatre on Friday 3 May. The show, which runs until Sunday 19 May, will deliver a true fan experience with rock 'n roll classics and nostalgia live on stage every night.

Beatlemania On Tour brings a full cast of three Australian singers and one Scottish vocalist for the show's first performing run in Boksburg - nine years after making its South African début in 2010.

The cast includes the multi-talented singers Joe Kane (as Paul McCartney), Zac Coombs (as John Lennon), Brent McMullen (as George Harrison) and Ben Harper (as Ringo).

For the very first time, Boksburg audiences will experience a rocking musical concert experience, which includes state-of-the-art updates production and lighting, as well as a huge repertoire of replica Beatles costuming have also been made - all to relive to nostalgia and magic of the Beatlemania phenomenon that swept the globe during the 1960's and 1970's.



Fans can expect the cast to belt out some of the Fab Four's biggest and most treasured hits from the 1960's rock era will be performed live on stage -

The musical concert experience will see fans dancing and rocking to classic Beatles hits such as Can't Buy Me Love, All My Loving, Please Please Me, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, She Loves You, Day Tripper, Nowhere Man, Help, Yellow Submarine, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Hey Jude being performed throughout the two-hour musical experience,

Throughout the two-hour musical spectacular, the Beatlemania on Tour cast are set to perform all the songs in their original key and on replica Beatles instruments - with unseen attention to detail creating the sincerest Beatles sound around.

The show's lead singer, Joe Kane is excited to perform in Boksburg for the first time and says the cast has a deep love for South African audiences.

"South African fans really love the music The Beatles and they come out and support our shows in big numbers on every tour we do in SA. We really had a blast in Cape Town last October and now we are super excited to perform in Boksburg for the very first time."

With previous sold-out shows across the US, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand under its belt, the production is one of the world's finest Beatles tribute spectacular - a reputation that's successfully upheld by Showtime Australia - a leader in the tribute show entertainment genre.

Producer, Director and CEO of The Showtime Australia Group, Johnny Van Grinsven, shares:

"This show focuses on the early years of the Beatles and their rise to stardom from the early days of Liverpool and in this musical concert, our cast will provide the best rock 'n roll memories, live singing and performing on live instruments that will transport the audience to back in time to relive the memories as to why we all fell in love with The Fab Four. It's a concert experience like no other and it's a must see for all die-hard Beatles fans."

Tickets for the Boksburg of the SA tour can be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, and are priced at R150 - R250 each. For more details about the show, visit: beatlemaniaontour.com.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You