ADHD With Aaron McIlroy Runs This Month at The Drama Factory

Join The Drama Factory as they welcome back the hugely popular Aaron McIlroy in his hit show ADHD as he embarks on a wild and whacky journey into the fantastical world of learning disorders! Performances run 23-25 June 2021.

Facts and theories are turned on their heads as we get a bird's eye view into the chaotic and beautiful mind of Aaron McIlroy, who has lived with this 'gift' for the last half century. Quips Aaron about his show: "If not exactly autobiographical, I certainly have inside information!" The veteran comic's hugely popular brand of humour has spiced up the theatre scene over several decades. Billed as a comedic steamroller without GPS, ADHD is scripted by Aaron McIlroy and Patrick Kenny, and directed by Kenny.

Aaron Mcilroy is a creative tour de force. his ability to key into the relevant themes in our society and expose the" funny," is a gift that is unique and precious. Mcilroy's long list of hit shows include abbamaniacs ,the loser, comedy masterclass but to name a few. Aaron is also a familiar face on the big screen having recently played the role of Spuds crazy dad in all three of the movies in the franchise. This multi award winning, multi talented performer brings his vast array of skills to the production of ADHD which has been leaving audiences rolling in the isles and is guaranteed to leave you in the same state! This is one performance not to be missed.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/MAC2021.