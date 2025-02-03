A Dazzling Evening Of Fun And Entertainment At Artscape To Invest In The Future Of The Masque

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A night of fun, laughter and entertainment awaits at a historic benefit evening to be held at Artscape, celebrating the legacy of The Masque Theatre while raising funds to invest in its future.

THE MASQUE THEATRE ARTS BENEFIT will be presented at Artscape on Wednesday 19 March, starting at 18h30 with drinks, snacks and a chance to mingle with other arts aficionados ahead of the start of the performance at 19h30.

Hosted by the incomparable Siv Ngesi as MC, for one night only, a range of South Africa's most talented artists perform on stage to honour The Masque's 65 year legacy while raising funds to secure its future.

Enjoy performances by guests such as renowned South African Jazzart Dance Theatre; popular local musician Ted Faulkner and his band, Pinch of Celt, critically acclaimed producer, writer, poet and performer Siphokazi Jonas and the astounding talent of students from the world-class Waterfront Theatre School, who will perform a selection of dance and musical theatre.

The Masque is an iconic cornerstone of Cape Town's cultural landscape, celebrating over six decades of fostering creativity, inclusivity and community spirit. Founded by the visionary Bertie Stern, The Masque boldly stood as a beacon of inclusivity, one of only two theatres at the time that welcomed participants of all backgrounds through its doors.

Home to many amateur theatre societies over the years, The Masque is a vibrant and resilient community-driven venue, encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people.

In addition to presenting high-quality amateur productions, its programmes promote skills development and artistic engagement with the community as well as being a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.

Projects hosted by The Masque include a Youth Theatre Club for 8–16-year-olds; a range of theatre workshops; a playreading series and Festival that provide the chance for writers to have their new scripts brought to life and film masterclasses.

“We are grateful to Artscape for their partnership support of The Masque, enabling us to hold this benefit concert to raise essential funds for our future,” says Yvonne Finch, Show Director and Trustee.

“As custodians of the venue, we need to preserve and revitalise the building, as well as continue with our services to the community, cementing our place as an artistic beacon for generations to come. While The Masque has stood as a resilient cultural institution, surviving a dramatic fire and the Covid-19 pandemic, its future depends on addressing critical needs such as the maintenance of the building. Gather your friends and family to join us for a special evening of celebration and entertainment!”

“We need to take The Masque into the next exciting 65 years, continuing our commitment to engaging, entertaining, educating and empowering our community,” says Daniel Enticott, Chairperson of The Masque. “As a social and creative hub, we want to be the destination of choice for community theatre, from front-of-house, behind the scenes or on stage.”

THE MASQUE THEATRE ARTS BENEFIT will be presented at Artscape on 19 March, starting at 18h30 with drinks and snacks followed by the performance at 19h30.

