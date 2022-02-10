Washington Pavilion Museums Memberships Are Just $1 a Month for a Limited Time

Enjoy the flexible benefits and exclusive perks of a museums membership at the Washington Pavilion! During February and March, enroll or renew your museums membership and experience their engaging, interactive and hands-on art and science museums for only $1 per month for the first three months.

Included in your membership is free, year-round access to their Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center, Wells Fargo CineDome and so much more. Additional benefits include:

10 percent off camps, classes and Leonardo's Cafe

Early ticket access to select shows ahead of the public

Exclusive members-only events

And more

"We are committed to enhancing the membership experience through updated exhibits, new and improved learning experiences, and additional perks that benefit everyone. A membership pays for itself in less than two visits, so don't miss out on this great deal!" says Cameron Ostrom, Membership Services and Sales Manager for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

They have two membership types to fit your needs. Choose the membership level that works for your family and enroll today! Go to washingtonpavilion.org, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.