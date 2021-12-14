Washington Pavilion Management, Inc Selects SecuTix as New Ticketing and Engagement Platform

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc (WPMI), a Sioux Falls-based nonprofit management services company specializing in regional performing arts, visual arts, interactive science and education has selected SecuTix of Boca Raton as its new ticketing and engagement platform. The Boca Raton-based company uses white label software and blockchain technology to prevent fraud through mobile ticket delivery.

WPMI is the first U.S.-based performing arts, science and education organization to utilize SecuTix's state-of-the-art ticketing platform. The platform will help WPMI and its clients attract more visitors and build loyalty by diversifying ticket sales and establishing one-to-one communications with segmented audience groups.

"We could not find anything better on the market that compared to the sophisticated and secure technology offered by SecuTix," said WPMI President and CEO Darrin Smith. "Everything SecuTix offers is cutting-edge. We are proud to be the first U.S.-based nonprofit organization to use this amazing ticketing platform to bring our businesses to the forefront of customer service and innovation. Our team is already working with SecuTix's U.S.-based Professional Services Team as we progress through the onboarding process. We enjoy working together and look forward to a productive relationship."

A leader in comprehensive ticketing and engagement solutions, SecuTix manages ticketing for live entertainment events and spaces including museums, sports clubs, stadiums, festivals, and more. The globally recognized company is known for its ability to efficiently handle online ticket sales and seat selection for large venues in a secure setting. The system will be operational before the end of the year.

"We are thrilled to work with our first nonprofit arts organization with multiple venues and partners located in the United States and delighted to work with people who are so innovative and forward-thinking about the future and their venues," said SecuTix Americas CEO Eric Rozenberg. "With our innovative technologies and unparalleled customer service, SecuTix is well positioned to serve WPMI and their clients, helping them increase online sales, facilitate online group reservations and promote loyalty programs."

SecuTix provides ticketing services in Europe to the Picasso Museum, the Chatelet Theater and Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Basel Theater in Switzerland to name a few.

Recently, SecuTix services have expanded to incorporate important features to keep patrons safe, including tools that map arenas with social distancing in mind. SecuTix's other technologies such as omnichannel ticket distribution, B2B packages and processing, real time reporting, and mobile ticket delivery offer a wide range of options for both consumers and businesses.