Washington Pavilion Invites The Community To Fun, Engaging Halloween Events And Activities

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center have an active schedule of events for children and adults during the Halloween weekend. A variety of programs includes a well-known movie, a live magic show, science experiments, a Tim Burton-inspired art exhibit and a free Halloween Festival.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie

The raucous, horror comedy, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" film will be showing in the Orpheum Theater Center once on Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. and twice on Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. and midnight. The popular movie, created in 1975 features Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Tim Curry and musician Meatloaf, recently celebrated a 45th anniversary. Film tickets are available to the film for $15. Special prop bags are also available for purchase.

Halloween Festival

In the Washington Pavilion lobby, families can attend the Halloween Festival on Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The free event will feature children crafts and activities, family photo opportunities, mascot Radley Rex meet and greets and more.

The festival is part of a series of events in Sioux Falls Alive - a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls. Sponsors of the Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls Alive festivals include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

Vendor Fair

Browse and shop a vendor fair on Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Located in the Washington Pavilion lobbies and free to the public, the booths will showcase health, beauty, art, wellness and more.

Themed Food and Beverage

Enjoy a delicious fall-themed menu including hearty chili, beef stew, pumpkin cheesecake, Dutch apple pie, hot chocolate, apple cider, adult beverages and more available to purchase.

Special Museum Programs

Additionally, the museums will be celebrating the spooky day with a decorated Kirby Science Discovery Center and science demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Visual Arts Center features the exhibit, Hired Hands Halloween Homage (works inspired by Tim Burton creations). Additionally, Magician Travis Nye will offer an entertaining show at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Bates Trimble Gallery.

Washington Pavilion members can visit the museums free. Daily admission rates apply for non-members.

Face masks are expected at the events.

For more information on times, dates, hours and additional activities, please visit https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/halloween-festival.

