Washington Pavilion Broadway Subscriptions Break All-Time Record
The Washington Pavilion broke its all-time subscription record for the first two weeks after a Series launch by 17 percent.
The 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup is so fantastic that people across the region are clamoring to renew their subscriptions and asking to be added to the priority seating waitlist. The Washington Pavilion broke its all-time subscription record for the first two weeks after a Series launch by 17 percent.
Current six-show subscribers can renew or upgrade their seats now. Subscribers enjoy early access to the best seats as well as a 17 percent discount on the cost of their Series tickets. Do not wait to renew your subscriptions! New subscribers also can purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions through a priority seating waitlist today.
The 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway lineup includes:
- BEETLEJUICE the Musical - September 26-October 1, 2023
- Disney's ALADDIN - November 28-December 3, 2023
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - January 12-14, 2024
- PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL - February 16-17, 2024
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - March 29-30, 2024
- MEAN GIRLS - April 15-17, 2024
Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer. Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries for more details.