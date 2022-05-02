Sponsors Donate Tickets to COME FROM AWAY to Nearly 200 First Responders

Two generous sponsors have purchased up to 192 tickets to Come From Away at the Washington Pavilion and donated them to first responders in the community. Thanks to CellOnly and Weisser Distributing, about 24 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, PatientCare EMS and Metro Communications employees will attend each of the eight Come From Away performances May 3-8.

Why? Come From Away tells the true story of the small town that welcomed the world on 9/11. Nearly 40 planes and 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, in Canada when they couldn't land in the United States after the September 11th attacks in 2001. The people of Gander showed the stranded passengers hospitality, and the show is an uplifting celebration of how their generosity and kindness positively impacted the world. The sponsors wanted to connect our local first responders with this uplifting show and express appreciation for all they do for our community.

"It's a special opportunity to come together and watch an amazing human story unfold, while honoring our city's first responders. I guarantee this show is one you will want to see again and again!" says Rory Kelly, owner of CellOnly.

"Our responder community is so grateful to pause, reflect and enjoy an evening together. This generous gift provides our family a chance to view a defining moment in our collective service through a heartening lens," says Michael Gramlick, Division Chief at Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, who organized the first responders attending the show.

Have you "come from away"? Do you ever feel out of place? This performance will restore your faith in humanity and inspire you to be your very best self, wherever and whenever you are. Somewhere in the middle of nowhere, in the middle of who knows where, we all Come From Away.

Tickets are still available throughout the eight performances, including two matinees and six evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.