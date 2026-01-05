David Lee Roth Announces 2026 North American Tour To Stop In Sioux Falls

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Lee Roth will bring his 2026 North American tour, A Night With David Lee Roth, to Sioux Falls. The performance is scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

Tickets for the Sioux Falls engagement will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. The concert is part of a larger tour marking Roth’s return to stages across North America.

Roth is best known as the longtime frontman of Van Halen, where his vocals and stage presence helped define the band’s sound and success. During his tenure with the group, Van Halen released a series of albums that became staples of rock radio and live performance, contributing to more than 80 million records sold worldwide.

Following his work with Van Halen, Roth pursued a solo career that further established his reputation as a dynamic performer. His contributions as both a band frontman and solo artist were recognized with Van Halen’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.