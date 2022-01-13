South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Starts The New Year With RADIANT RACHMANINOFF

SDSO will present a classical series concert featuring Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, Shostakovich's Festive Overture with the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra joining their professional counterparts, and the world premiere of composer David M. Gordon's Fabular Arcana, performed by pianist and South Dakota native Paul Sánchez.

Featuring SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier, musicians of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, piano soloist Paul Sánchez, and composer David M. Gordon.

Concert starts at 7:30pm on Saturday, January 22 at Washington Pavilion, 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota.