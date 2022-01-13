Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Starts The New Year With RADIANT RACHMANINOFF

Program to include the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra and a world premiere featuring pianist Paul Sánchez.

Jan. 13, 2022  

SDSO will present a classical series concert featuring Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, Shostakovich's Festive Overture with the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra joining their professional counterparts, and the world premiere of composer David M. Gordon's Fabular Arcana, performed by pianist and South Dakota native Paul Sánchez.

Featuring SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier, musicians of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, piano soloist Paul Sánchez, and composer David M. Gordon.

Concert starts at 7:30pm on Saturday, January 22 at Washington Pavilion, 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota.


