South Dakota Symphony Announcing Indvidual Tickets On Sale Date

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced that individual concert tickets to the 2024-25 season, its 103rd, will go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10am. Tickets for most performances start at $19, and are available online at sdsymphony.org, or by calling 3e Encore Guest Services at (605) 731-2440 open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 12:00am – 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday.

The new season opens October 5 with a program led by Music Director Delta David Gier featuring the fiery Symphonie fantastique of Hector Berlioz and a pair of showpieces for the violin performed by acclaimed soloist Rachel Barton Pine. Other classical highlights include Beethoven's Fourth Symphony (Jan. 25, 2025), “New World Encounters” (Mar. 1, 2025) – a multimedia concert event from noted scholar and frequent SDSO collaborator Joseph Horowitz that explores the impact of American jazz and popular culture on Europe and Russia, and Mozart's Great Mass in C Minor (Apr. 5, 2025) with the South Dakota Symphony Chorus. Popular presentations include “She's Got Soul” – a concert showcasing the powerhouse vocals of Capathia Jenkins, the annual celebration of the holidays – ‘Tis the Season – and “A Celtic Celebration” featuring music of the Emerald Isle. The season concludes April 26 & 27 with the revival of Giants in the Earth - the Pulitzer Prize winning opera by Douglas Moore based on Ole Edvard Rølvaag's novel about Norwegian settlers in the Dakota Territories.

“This upcoming season is wide-ranging, colorful and dynamic,” said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Gier. “It represents the kind of programming which has won our orchestra accolades across the country. Plenty of highlights from the orchestral repertoire, exciting soloists, world premieres which are timely and relevant, and an opera the story of which takes place right here in South Dakota.”

2024-2025 Season

SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Delta David Gier, conductor

Rachel Barton Pine, violin

SARASATE Carmen Fantasy

W. MARSALIS “The Fiddler and the Dancin' Witch”

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

SHE'S GOT SOUL featuring Capathia Jenkins

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Nicholas Sharma, conductor

Vocal powerhouse Capathia Jenkins brought the legacy of Aretha Franklin to life in 2021. She returns to Sioux Falls to perform R&B and Soul hits by superstars Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Adele and more.

FALL CHAMBER CONCERT

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Dakota Wind Quintet

Hamre Recital Hall, Augustana University

ROBERT ERHARD PLAYS DVORAK

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Delta David Gier, conductor

Jennifer Johnson-Cano, mezzo-soprano

Robert Erhard, cello

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra

SMETANA The Moldau from Ma Vlast

MORAVEC A New Country (World Premiere of Orchestral Version)

COPLAND Old American Songs

DVORAK Cello Concerto

HANDEL'S “MESSIAH”

Friday, December 6, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Chorus

HANDEL Messiah

‘TIS THE SEASON

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Nicholas Sharma, conductor

Paul Loren, vocals

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Singer Paul Loren joins the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for all your holiday favorites. Music from classic movies “Elf” and “Home Alone”, plus the annual sing along!

BEATS & BEETHOVEN

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Delta David Gier, conductor

SDSO percussion

Elissa Cassini, violin

Camilla Tassi, projection designer

VIET CUONG Re(new)al: Percussion Quartet Concerto

WIPRUD Concerto for Violin No. 2 (“on the brink” – World Premiere)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

Composers Viet Cuong and Theodore Wiprud explore humanity's ingenuity through renewable energy and compassion for each other and our planet's changing climate. Two innovative pieces matched with the innovative Beethoven.

WINTER CHAMBER CONCERT

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dakota String Quartet

Dakota Wind Quintet

Hamre Recital Hall, Augustana University

VALENTINE'S ROMANCE

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Delta David Gier, conductor

Program Includes:

TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo & Juliet Overture Fantasy

PROKOFIEV The Love for Three Oranges

SAINT-SAËNS Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah

This program also includes gorgeous music by Maurice Ravel, Amy Beach and Anne Clyne.

CONCERT FOR KIDS & FAMILIES

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Nicholas Sharma, conductor

Kyan Carlson, horn

PROKOFIEV Love for Three Oranges, March

GLIERE Concerto for Horn and Orchestra

SAINT- SAËNS Samson and Delilah: Bacchanale

TCHAIVOVSKY Romeo & Juliet Overture Fantasy

A special addition to this season, the Concert for Kids & Families will delight audiences of all ages. Designed to ignite your imagination, this 60-minute concert is an introduction to the orchestra and how classical music expresses our emotions.

NEW WORLD ENCOUNTERS: American mavericks shake up the Old World.

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Delta David Gier, conductor

Joseph Horowitz, cultural historian

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Doosook Kim, violin

HINDEMITH Scherzo from Symphonic Metamorphoses (with jazz fugue)

RAVEL “Blues” form Sonata for Violin and Piano

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major

STRAVINSKY The Soldier's Tale (excerpts)

STRAVINSKY Symphony in Three Movements

A CELTIC CELEBRATION

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Nicholas Sharma, conductor

Richard Troxell, tenor

Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and tenor Richard Troxell to celebrate the magic and music of the Emerald Isle. Enjoy traditional favorites including Danny Boy, plus music from Riverdance, Finian's Rainbow, Far and Away and Titanic.

MOZART'S “GREAT” MASS

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Delta David Gier, conductor

Timothy J. Campbell, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

J.S. BACH Sehet, wir gehn hinauf gen Jerusalem

MENDELSSOHN O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden

MOZART Great Mass in C Minor

SPRING CHAMBER CONCERT

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Dakota String Quartet

Hamre Recital Hall, Augustana University

GIANTS IN THE EARTH

The Norwegians in the Dakota Territory

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Delta David Gier, conductor

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

The South Dakota Symphony and Chorus revive Douglas Moore's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera inspired by Ole Edvart Rølvaag's epic novel about Norwegian settlers of the Dakota Territory in 1873. Semi-staged and sung in English.

About the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in the vibrant and growing city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The SDSO is the state's premier performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home.

Led by Maestro Delta David Gier, the SDSO has garnered a national reputation for innovative programming and statewide outreach. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians who make up the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.

