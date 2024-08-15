South Dakota Symphony Announcing Indvidual Tickets On Sale Date

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced that individual concert tickets to the 2024-25 season, its 103rd, will go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10am.
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced that individual concert tickets to the 2024-25 season, its 103rd, will go on sale Friday, August 23rd at 10am. Tickets for most performances start at $19, and are available online at sdsymphony.org, or by calling 3e Encore Guest Services at (605) 731-2440 open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 12:00am – 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday.
The new season opens October 5 with a program led by Music Director Delta David Gier featuring the fiery Symphonie fantastique of Hector Berlioz and a pair of showpieces for the violin performed by acclaimed soloist Rachel Barton Pine. Other classical highlights include Beethoven's Fourth Symphony (Jan. 25, 2025), “New World Encounters” (Mar. 1, 2025) – a multimedia concert event from noted scholar and frequent SDSO collaborator Joseph Horowitz that explores the impact of American jazz and popular culture on Europe and Russia, and Mozart's Great Mass in C Minor (Apr. 5, 2025) with the South Dakota Symphony Chorus. Popular presentations include “She's Got Soul” – a concert showcasing the powerhouse vocals of Capathia Jenkins, the annual celebration of the holidays – ‘Tis the Season – and “A Celtic Celebration” featuring music of the Emerald Isle. The season concludes April 26 & 27 with the revival of Giants in the Earth - the Pulitzer Prize winning opera by Douglas Moore based on Ole Edvard Rølvaag's novel about Norwegian settlers in the Dakota Territories.
“This upcoming season is wide-ranging, colorful and dynamic,” said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Gier. “It represents the kind of programming which has won our orchestra accolades across the country. Plenty of highlights from the orchestral repertoire, exciting soloists, world premieres which are timely and relevant, and an opera the story of which takes place right here in South Dakota.”
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Delta David Gier, conductor
Rachel Barton Pine, violin
SARASATE Carmen Fantasy
W. MARSALIS “The Fiddler and the Dancin' Witch”
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
SHE'S GOT SOUL featuring Capathia Jenkins
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Nicholas Sharma, conductor
Vocal powerhouse Capathia Jenkins brought the legacy of Aretha Franklin to life in 2021. She returns to Sioux Falls to perform R&B and Soul hits by superstars Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Adele and more.
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Dakota Wind Quintet
Hamre Recital Hall, Augustana University
ROBERT ERHARD PLAYS DVORAK
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Delta David Gier, conductor
Jennifer Johnson-Cano, mezzo-soprano
Robert Erhard, cello
South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra
SMETANA The Moldau from Ma Vlast
MORAVEC A New Country (World Premiere of Orchestral Version)
COPLAND Old American Songs
DVORAK Cello Concerto
HANDEL'S “MESSIAH”
Friday, December 6, 2024
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Delta David Gier, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Chorus
HANDEL Messiah
‘TIS THE SEASON
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Nicholas Sharma, conductor
Paul Loren, vocals
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
Singer Paul Loren joins the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for all your holiday favorites. Music from classic movies “Elf” and “Home Alone”, plus the annual sing along!
BEATS & BEETHOVEN
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Delta David Gier, conductor
SDSO percussion
Elissa Cassini, violin
Camilla Tassi, projection designer
VIET CUONG Re(new)al: Percussion Quartet Concerto
WIPRUD Concerto for Violin No. 2 (“on the brink” – World Premiere)
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4
Composers Viet Cuong and Theodore Wiprud explore humanity's ingenuity through renewable energy and compassion for each other and our planet's changing climate. Two innovative pieces matched with the innovative Beethoven.
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Dakota String Quartet
Dakota Wind Quintet
Hamre Recital Hall, Augustana University
VALENTINE'S ROMANCE
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Delta David Gier, conductor
Program Includes:
TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo & Juliet Overture Fantasy
PROKOFIEV The Love for Three Oranges
SAINT-SAËNS Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah
This program also includes gorgeous music by Maurice Ravel, Amy Beach and Anne Clyne.
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Nicholas Sharma, conductor
Kyan Carlson, horn
PROKOFIEV Love for Three Oranges, March
GLIERE Concerto for Horn and Orchestra
SAINT- SAËNS Samson and Delilah: Bacchanale
TCHAIVOVSKY Romeo & Juliet Overture Fantasy
A special addition to this season, the Concert for Kids & Families will delight audiences of all ages. Designed to ignite your imagination, this 60-minute concert is an introduction to the orchestra and how classical music expresses our emotions.
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Delta David Gier, conductor
Joseph Horowitz, cultural historian
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Doosook Kim, violin
HINDEMITH Scherzo from Symphonic Metamorphoses (with jazz fugue)
RAVEL “Blues” form Sonata for Violin and Piano
RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major
STRAVINSKY The Soldier's Tale (excerpts)
STRAVINSKY Symphony in Three Movements
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Nicholas Sharma, conductor
Richard Troxell, tenor
Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and tenor Richard Troxell to celebrate the magic and music of the Emerald Isle. Enjoy traditional favorites including Danny Boy, plus music from Riverdance, Finian's Rainbow, Far and Away and Titanic.
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Delta David Gier, conductor
Timothy J. Campbell, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
J.S. BACH Sehet, wir gehn hinauf gen Jerusalem
MENDELSSOHN O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden
MOZART Great Mass in C Minor
SPRING CHAMBER CONCERT
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Dakota String Quartet
Hamre Recital Hall, Augustana University
GIANTS IN THE EARTH
The Norwegians in the Dakota Territory
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Delta David Gier, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
The South Dakota Symphony and Chorus revive Douglas Moore's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera inspired by Ole Edvart Rølvaag's epic novel about Norwegian settlers of the Dakota Territory in 1873. Semi-staged and sung in English.
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in the vibrant and growing city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The SDSO is the state's premier performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home.
Led by Maestro Delta David Gier, the SDSO has garnered a national reputation for innovative programming and statewide outreach. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians who make up the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.
