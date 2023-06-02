Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Come To The District With Special Guest Jack Schneider, October 11

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder with special guest Jack Schneider are coming to The District on Wednesday, October 11. Tickets start at $38.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, June 9, at 10:00 a.m.





Fifteen-time GRAMMY Award-winner Ricky Skaggs' career is easily among the most significant in recent country music history. If Skaggs' burgeoning trophy case full of awards wasn't already enough evidence of that fact, consider that legendary guitarist Chet Atkins once credited Skaggs with “single-handedly saving country music.” His life's path has taken him to various musical genres, from where it all began in bluegrass music, to striking out on new musical journeys, while still leaving his musical roots intact.

In the past decade, he has been honored with inductions into the Gospel Music Association's Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame. In 2018, a landmark year, Skaggs was also awarded membership into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, the IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and country music's greatest honor, the Country Music Hall of Fame. Most recently, he was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Arts in 2020 for his contributions to the American music industry.

Ricky struck his first chords on a mandolin over 60 years ago, and he continues to do his part to lead the recent roots revival in music. Clearly his passion for it puts him in the position to bring his lively, distinctively American form of music out of isolation and into the ears and hearts of audiences across the country and around the world. Ricky Skaggs is always forging ahead with cross-cultural, genre-bending musical ideas and inspirations.

"This group of guys meets my approval every night," Ricky says. "Each and every one of the pickers in Kentucky Thunder totally amazes me in every show...and that, to me, outweighs any award we could ever win." The all-star lineup of Kentucky Thunder includes Russ Carson (banjo), Jake Workman (lead guitar), Dennis Parker (baritone vocals, guitar), Gavin Kelso (bass), Mike Rogers (tenor vocals, rhythm guitar) and Billy Contreras (fiddle).

The world of Jack Schneider is one strewn with eccentricity and nostalgia, where a New York cowboy wanders the streets of East Nashville donning a Stetson Range, a purist philosophy, and his beloved 1956 Martin D-28 guitar, Big Jim. Jack is, as some would say, a Nashville triple threat - guitarist, songwriter, and singer, in addition to producer, guitar collector, and analog enthusiast.

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

For more information about The District, visit: Click Here