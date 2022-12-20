Legendary Off-Broadway Musical Comedy NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL Comes To Sioux Falls

The Orpheum Theater Center presents four performances of NEWSical the Musical January 20-22, 2023. The fifth longest-running musical in off-Broadway history and 2011 winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, NEWSical the Musical is the up-to-the-minute musical mockery of all the news that's fit to spoof.

NEWSical the Musical tackles everything from the highest office in the land to the lowest depths of internet conspiracies ... and even Sioux Falls politics and gossip! Critics have compared the constantly evolving sketch comedy musical to Saturday Night Live and "The Daily Show set to music!" (Associated Press). The show changes weekly as it lampoons current events, politics, entertainment, influencers, TikTok crazes and everything in between. NEWSical promises 75 minutes of comedy, original music, many celebrity impressions, parodies, sketches and non-stop laughs.

NEWSical played a record-breaking run in New York, where it won several accolades, was nominated for nine Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical Revue and Best Lyrics), received mayoral and senate proclamations and received national press for its unprecedented string of celebrity guest stars including LaToya Jackson, Perez Hilton, Carson Kressley, Jackée Harry, Cheri Oteri, Kandi Burruss and more.

NEWSical was created and written by Rick Crom (Urinetown) with direction by Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, My Deah, Papermill Playhouse's Gypsy) and music direction by Ed Goldschneider.

To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

The Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls features two distinct spaces: the 686-seat Historic Orpheum Theater, built in 1913, and the Anne Zabel Studio Theater with room for up to 250 people. The center hosts plays, concerts, dance and other forms of entertainment throughout the year. It is also a venue for weddings, meetings, banquets, conferences and trade shows and offers office space for several organizations as well. The Orpheum Theater was listed on the national register of historic places in 1983. On July 1, 2019, Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. began overseeing its operations, both in managing the facility and ticketing events.