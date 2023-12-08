Five Days of Holi-Deals: Flash Sales on Tickets to Select Shows and Washington Pavilion Memberships

December 11–15, 2023.

December 8, 2023

Five Days of Holi-Deals: Flash Sales on Tickets to Select Shows and Washington Pavilion Memberships

The Washington Pavilion will offer deep discounts on tickets to select shows and memberships just in time for your holiday shopping every day next week.

Each one-day flash sale from December 11–15 will last only 24 hours, so mark your calendars, set your alarms and get ready to purchase your tickets on the sale date from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Monday, December 11

STOMP – $35* each

STOMP is a joyful, witty and wordless show featuring an eight-member cast with energy to burn! Prepare for beautiful music and sly humor with found objects: Zippo lighters, push brooms, wooden poles, hammer handles, garbage cans, inner tubes, matchboxes—and yes, even the kitchen sink. On Monday, tickets to this international percussion sensation are just $35*!

Tuesday, December 12

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 – $35* each

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. This hilarious production at our sister venue the Orpheum Theater Center gives a heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship and tickets are just $35* each on Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 13

THE CHER SHOW – $50* each

THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. On Wednesday, tickets for THE CHER SHOW are just $50* each.

Thursday, December 14

Washington Pavilion Membership – 25% off* new and renewing memberships

Give the gift of a Washington Pavilion membership or treat your own family this holiday season with 25% off* new and renewing museums memberships on Thursday. Members enjoy great benefits like unlimited access to our museums, discounts at local businesses, early ticket access during show and event presales and so much more. 

Friday, December 15

Watch your email and our social media accounts for an exciting announcement about Friday's deals!

To purchase tickets at the reduced price, just go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Deals or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

*Some restrictions, taxes and fees may apply. See website for details.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.


