Disney's ALADDIN to be Presented At The Washington Pavilion This Month

The Washington Pavilion will present Disney's ALADDIN. This iconic Broadway production is set to grace our stage for an exhilarating weeklong engagement, running from November 28 through December 3. Prepare to embark on a journey through a captivating, exotic world full of daring adventures, timeless romance and classic comedy.

“We are delighted to bring Disney's ALADDIN to our stage as the second highlight of our season. Our community is in for an extraordinary, top-tier production, promising an unforgettable experience for all. We extend a warm invitation to guests of all ages to join us for a night filled with magic and wonder,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

There's still time to secure your tickets and elevate your experience with our exclusive Choose Your Own Four mini subscription package. Subscribers receive a range of enticing benefits, including preferred seating, waived fees, flexibility and a 10% discount. Tailor your subscription by selecting your favorite four shows from our remaining lineup and prepare to be captivated by a series of exceptional performances.

Tickets and subscriptions are available for purchase at the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave or online at WashingtonPavilion.org. Don't miss your chance to embark on a magical journey as Disney's ALADDIN comes to life on the stage at the Washington Pavilion.

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the top 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

Hailed by The New York Times as “fabulous and extravagant,” the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a UK tour launching in November 2023 and a new production in Seoul, South Korea, opening in fall 2024.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

The current North American tour has played in over 40 cities to more than a half million people since launching in October 2022. A previous tour played to an additional nearly 3 million patrons. For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI) Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.