Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5

For over two decades, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Atmosphere is coming to The District on Sunday, May 5, 2024! Tickets start  at $27.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. 

Today, Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have announced the Tour De Friends: Part Deux  spring tour dates. On the heels of two sold out shows in their hometown in November of last year, the  new tour dates will kick off in St. Louis with stops in Boston, New York City, Cleveland, Chicago and more,  wrapping in Sioux Falls. They'll also make a stop at Florida Groves Festival in Orlando, FL along the way.  The duo will continue their touring schedule in 2024 with support from HEBL & NOFUN!.

The Atmosphere  presale will begin Wednesday, January 24 at 10AM local time with the general on sale starting Friday,  January 26 at 10AM local time. Tickets and information are available on atmospheresucks.com.  

In December of last year, Atmosphere released the Talk Talk EP via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The  genesis of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally  appeared on their latest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. The duo also made their  cult, early 2000's mixtape Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 available for the first time ever. Listen to singles “Talk  Talk (feat. Bat Flower),""Rotary Telephone,""Traveling Forever " and “Wetter" from the EP, and singles  “Okay,""Bigger Pictures,” “Holding My Breath,” and “Still Life” from last year's album below.

For over two decades, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EP's and collaborative side projects in as many years. In that time, the venerated  

duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music,  continually challenging themselves to evolve without straying too far from their roots. Slug has proven  masterful at storytelling and writing compelling narratives, leaving a trail of his own influence while  

paying homage to the rappers and songwriters that helped shape him. Ant has skillfully molded the  

soundtracks with inspiration from soul, funk, rock, reggae, and the wizardry of hip-hop's pioneering DJ's  and producers, creating his own trademark sounds while providing the pulse for songs about life, love,  stress and setbacks. At its essence, Atmosphere has been a musical shepherd, and with each new album  comes a new journey as they guide generations of listeners through this thing called life. 

Tickets are available at Click Here or pepperentertainment.com  

For more information about The District visit: thedistrictsf.com 




