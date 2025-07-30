Art & Wine Walk To Take Place At The Washington Pavilion in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk will take place on Friday, August 1, as the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion joins in the celebration with extended hours, featured artists and new exhibitions. This community-wide event pairs perfectly with our own Free First Friday, offering free museum admission from 5–8 p.m. and an evening filled with wine tasting, local art and cultural connection.



Guests are invited to explore eight dynamic galleries, featuring everything from bold new sculptures to deeply personal reflections on history and transformation. Along the way, meet exhibiting artists, soak in the downtown energy and discover how the Pavilion continues to be a hub for connection and creativity.



“Free First Friday and the Art & Wine Walk together create a welcoming, celebratory atmosphere,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator of the Visual Arts Center. “We love seeing people connect with the art, with the artists and with each other. It's a beautiful reflection of the creative spirit in our community.”



What's New in the Galleries:



The Journey: Artwork by David Sieh | Shultz Gallery | Now–December 5, 2025

This retrospective spans 20 years of artistic exploration, blending meditative brushwork with bursts of scientific inspiration. Sieh's ever-evolving process celebrates experimentation and a lifelong dedication to growth.



Lore: Artwork by Cameron Stalheim | Contemporary Gallery | Now – January 2, 2026

A meditation on transformation. Through shifting forms and unstable materials, Stalheim's sculptures explore the evolving human body — never fixed, always becoming.

Through Their Eyes: Children's Art in Times of War and Peace | Jerstad Gallery | Now – January 4, 2026

Artist Eyob Mergia weaves a powerful visual dialogue between two distant worlds, placing his vibrant paintings alongside drawings by children from war-torn Ethiopia and peaceful Sioux Falls. Through raw line and vivid color, these young artists speak of trauma, memory and joy — sharing a universal language that transcends borders, conflict and time.

54 Seasons of Storytelling: Celebrating Prairie Repertory Theatre | University Gallery | Now – January 5, 2026

For more than five decades, Prairie Repertory Theatre has brought stories to life across South Dakota. This retrospective celebrates 54 seasons of collaboration, risk-taking and stage magic — through costume sketches, archival video, behind-the-scenes materials and more.

All eight galleries of the Visual Arts Center are included with free admission on August 1. Whether you're discovering your new favorite artist or enjoying a summer night downtown, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the Pavilion in a new light.