ANASTASIA is Coming to the Washington Pavilion Stage in June

Broadway's stunning musical ANASTASIA will take the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage June 17 and 18, 2022.

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME and inspired by the beloved films. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

"The beauty and majesty of ANASTASIA will knock you off your feet! This take on the classic story is simply stunning with gorgeous technical feats, incredible music and a lasting legacy of charm and hope. You will float out of the theater after seeing this phenomenal show!" says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally; a lush, new score by the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics); and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

ANASTASIA began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show played to sold-out audiences for more than three years before expanding its global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets.

You don't want to miss out on the final Broadway Pavilion Performance Series show this season, ANASTASIA. Tickets are available for the matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.