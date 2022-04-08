7th Annual Wiley's Block Party to Feature Country Star Kip Moore

Kip Moore is coming back to Sioux Falls, SD for the 7th Annual Wiley's Block Party on Saturday, July 16th. Tickets start at $40.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00am.

About Kip Moore:

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore just dropped a new single, "Good Life." Stepping into the studio for the first time with Jay Joyce, the new track sees Moore shift gears sonically for the windows down, volume-up anthem. Co-written by Moore, "Good Life" embodies a snappy self awareness and an appreciation for living in the moment, with a soul-driven groove. "Good Life" follows the resounding acclaim garnered for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire) and spawned his most recent Top 15 single, "She's Mine." Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard) Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country, to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune). Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beery Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple "Best Of" lists.

About Pepper Entertainment

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music Awards. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.