2021-22 Pavilion Performance Series Announced

The show goes on at the Washington Pavilion with single tickets sales to six incredible Broadway performances starting this week.

The Series opens in September 2021 with three performances of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, four shows of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in February 2022, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and HAIRSPRAY will take stage in March 2022, COME FROM AWAY offers eight performances in May 2022 and three productions of ANASTASIA in June 2022 rounds out the Series.

"Our 2021-22 Pavilion Performance Series tells a great story of overcoming challenges, not just in the performances of HAIRSPRAY, COME FROM AWAY and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, but in the way our organization has shouldered the COVID-19 pandemic," said Darrin Smith, President and CEO. "While we were lucky in South Dakota to have weathered the storm better than some, we saw so many of our industry colleagues close their doors and struggle to recover."

"Today, we're proud to say we are fully back in business at the Washington Pavilion," Smith continued. "We have hundreds of guests visiting the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center and enjoying movies in the Wells Fargo CineDome, weddings and other events scheduled throughout our venue from the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall, summer camps for kids of all ages and now we get to bring Broadway back to Sioux Falls. It's a great, new day at the Washington Pavilion."

Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including subscribers, donors, members and Facebook fans, receive early access to reserve their seats for these amazing shows. Tickets start at just $28.

Washington Pavilion donors: July 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Washington Pavilion members: July 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Facebook followers: July 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Public: July 24 at 9:30 a.m.

"We can't wait to bring the best of Broadway back to the Sioux Falls community," said Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events. "Our audiences were thrilled when we originally announced this lineup in spring 2020. We all know what happened next, and Broadway performance tours were cancelled across the country. We are thrilled to have rebooked our planned season and to bring these much-anticipated shows to the Washington Pavilion stage."

Tickets to BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, November 26-28, also are available for purchase now.

Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions of all six shows or Choose Your Own Four (CYO4) packages are still available. To purchase either a Series package or single show tickets, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000 or washingtonpavilion.org.