YOU LET THE LIGHT IN Comes to Esplanade Tonight

Esplanade will gather the voices of those in Singapore who have walked alongside death- healthcare workers, caregivers and patients who have each grappled with the realities of losing a loved one to terminal illness.

With this poignant poetry reading, the company hopes to provide a sense of connection and relief for those who are currently going through this difficult journey, and to raise awareness of the importance of palliative care in the region.

In collaboration with the Speak Good English Movement.

Sing Lit Station is a non-profit organisation, registered charity and Institution of Public Character (IPC). Established in July 2016, the company's core mission is to grow the local literary community. Through its programmes and initiatives, it aims to be a platform where readers and writers can meet.

The event takes place on 31 March. Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/foreword/2022/you-let-the-light-in?Start=20220331