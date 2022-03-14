THIS IS WHAT WE EAT AT HOME is Now at Esplanade

This is What We Eat at Home is now on display at Esplanade. It runs through 31 March. Guided tours are available 18 - 20 Mar, Fri - Sun at 5pm & 6pm.

Mealtimes at home are not only a time for eating. They are also about creating memories together, intertwined with knowledge passed down from one generation to the next, where elders and children invest in each other with care.

This is What We Eat at Home is a participatory photography project featuring 12 children and youths from very diverse households in Boon Lay. Through capturing meal preparations and candid sharing of their life experiences, these young persons and their family members shed light on a diversity of caregiving models, heritage and value systems that exist in a socially complex community.

This project is by 3Pumpkins, a community arts and social development agency that operates Tak Takut Kids Club (TTKC), a children and youth centre in Boon Lay Drive. TTKC aims to build a happier and safer environment for young persons from vulnerable backgrounds, creating innovative outreach and developmental programmes through collaborative and participatory approaches. It is a key partner of Comlink @Jurong West in the exploration of upstream interventions in integrated social support.

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/march-on/2022/this-is-what-we-eat-at-home?Start=20220314.