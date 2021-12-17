THE MUSICAL CANVAS is Now Being Presented by Ding Yi Music Company

An audio-visual experience accompanied by an illustrated guide that tells the story of May, a curious student in search of the power of her imagination, The Musical Canvas is an experiential journey for students to learn about the different elements of Chinese chamber music, while guiding them to reimagine music visually.

The model student in her school, May has never had a single problem completing any assignment her teachers set. But when her art teacher gives her a task to create an artwork using just her imagination, she finds herself stuck. However, May realises that she experiences sound and music visually.

On her quest to complete her painting, she meets characters who introduce her to different Chinese instruments and the role they play in an ensemble. Will this help her to express herself through her imagination? Turn the pages of the guide and join May on her colourful journey with captivating illustrations and audio recordings of the Chinese chamber ensemble.

The Musical Canvas is co-produced by Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay and Ding Yi Music Company.