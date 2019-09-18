THE LION KING Makes its Thailand Premiere

The international tour of Disney's THE LION KING will make its Thailand premiere in Bangkok at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre, promoted by BEC-Tero Scenario.



THE LION KING's Thailand premiere marks a historic moment for the world's #1 musical, with the Bangkok season poised to be the longest-ever run for an international musical in the city, following record-breaking seasons in Taiwan, the Philippines and South Korea.



"THE LION KING tells a story of tremendous heart. It's a universal story, one that connects to audiences and cultures everywhere - as we've seen from the remarkable success of the show around the world," said Felipe Gamba, Director, International Strategy and Production at Disney Theatrical Productions. "It's a real honour and joy to share it now with the people of Thailand."



"This world-class production features an incredible cast from around the globe. We are so excited to be bringing director Julie Taymor's vision to life for local audiences and to be bringing a musical of this scale and magnitude, exactly as audiences have continued to enjoy on Broadway and around the world, to Thailand for the first time", commented Producer of the international tour, Michael Cassel.



Joining the cast and crew in Thailand for the premiere, composer Lebo M commented "I am thrilled to be in Thailand for the very first time, and joining this most impressive company as we share THE LION KING with local audiences for the very first time".



THE LION KING is a worldwide phenomenon and this production is the world's first international tour, having premiered in Manila last year playing to sold out houses. Brilliantly re-imagined by acclaimed director Julie Taymor, Disney's beloved film is transformed into a spectacular theatrical experience that will redefine your expectations of theatre. Audiences in Thailand will be treated to unbelievable performances by a truly global cast and crew, representing 19 nationalities, who have come together for the tour.

For a strictly limited engagement, tickets to THE LION KING can be purchased at all ThaiTicketMajor outlets and Thaiticketmajor.com.





