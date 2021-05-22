THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE MISSING PERANAKAN TREASURE is Now Available Through June 30

The Curious Case Of The Missing Peranakan Treasure (A Virtual Interactive Whoddunit) is now streaming from Double Confirm Productions Pte Ltd & Sight Lines Productions, through 30 June 2021.

The crown jewel of the "Treasures of the Straits" exhibition has gone missing and both guests and staff alike are suspects. The General Manager has been given till midnight to solve the case internally before the police is called.

Set in the iconic Raffles Hotel Singapore, you, the audience, are invited to play detective and piece the clues together, as you navigate through the walls of the hotel and decide on the sequence of how the story unfolds.

The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure offers a unique virtual experience, through immersive 360-degree views and surround sound, rich interactive features and a plot full of twists and turns.

Conceptualised & Directed by Hossan Leong. Written by Jean Tay. Produced by Double Confirm Productions and Sight Lines Entertainment. Creative Technologist is Adrian Oliveiro (Xctuality). Creative Tech Solution is The Future Stage.

Cast:

Audrey Luo

Dwayne Lau

Frances Lee

Hossan Leong

Julius Foo

Pavan J. Singh

Siti Khalijah



For more info, please visit www.thefuturestage.com

Get a sneak peek below: