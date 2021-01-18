Singapore Repertory Theatre to Present THE SOUND INSIDE

Singapore Repertory Theatre will present The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp. Performances begin 13 March 2021 at KC Arts Centre.

Bella Baird is an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant and mysterious student. Intensely intimate and deeply moving, this haunting play probes the question of what one person can do for another.

Hailed by The New York Times as "an astonishing new play", this scintillating two-hander looks at how two brilliant but social misfits connect and bond with each other. Written by award-winning writer Adam Rapp, the beauty of this gripping drama The Sound Inside is that it's never what you expect.

Featuring Serene Chen as Bella Baird and Krish Natarajan as Christopher Dunn.

