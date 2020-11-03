Singapore Repertory Theatre Announces STAGE CAMP

The camp runs 23 – 27 November 2020 OR 30 November – 4 December 2020 OR 7 – 11 December 2020

This year-end school holidays, dive into mythical folklore to uncover more about Singapore's colourful heritage from the book, Singapore Children's Favorite Stories, written by Diane Taylor. Through this five-day camp, participants will be able to develop their confidence, performance skills, and creative thinking as supported by our professional teaching team. At the end of the week, the camp concludes with a presentation for family and friends to enjoy.

Play Stage (4 to 6 years-old) participants will journey alongside mermaids Sea Plum and Sea Pearl to discover How the Island of Singapore Came About. Meanwhile, Theatre Stage (7 to 12 years-old) goers will be asked to ponder the legend behind Bukit Merah's name in The Raja's Mistake.

SRT's Stage Camp will be conducted in-house at KC Arts Centre. Participants will be working in small groups of 5 in accordance with the National Arts Council's health and safety regulations for speech and drama programmes.

Dates: 23 - 27 November 2020 OR 30 November - 4 December 2020 OR 7 - 11 December 2020

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm (Play Stage), 1:30pm - 3:30pm (Theatre Stage)

Duration: 2 hours daily

Venue: KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Road Singapore 239035

Cost: $300 (Inclusive of GST)

To register your interest or for more information, please email learning@srt.com.sg.

In the video below, meet Tia, who will be leading your children as they explore the story behind Bukit Merah. They'll learn how to tell stories using their voice, movement and imaginations!

Shows View More Singapore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You