Singapore International Festival of Arts 2025 Set For This Month

Singapore's premier performing arts event, the Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) 2025, will return this month. The festival will run from May 16 to May 25, 2025. This annual festival showcases a diverse array of performances, including theatre, dance, music, and interdisciplinary arts, featuring both local talents and International Artists.

Festival Highlights:

"Animal Farm" by The Finger Players: A compelling puppetry adaptation of George Orwell's classic, exploring themes of power and corruption.

"Told By My Mother" by Ali Chahrour: A poignant dance performance from Lebanon, paying tribute to everyday heroines.

"Umbilical" by Zul Mahmod, Rizman Putra & thesupersystem: An immersive exploration of Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 1965, blending sound and visuals.

"HOME" by Geoff Sobelle: An innovative production from the USA that combines dance, illusion, and live music to delve into the concept of home.

"LEAR" by Ramesh Meyyappan: A bold contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare's classic, presented by a UK-Singapore collaboration.

Performance Dates & Venues:

May 16–18: Various performances at Drama Centre Theatre, Victoria Theatre, and SOTA Studio Theatre.SIFA

May 22–25: Continued showcases across the aforementioned venues.

