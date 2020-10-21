Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singapore Government to Require Cinemagoers to Check In Using TraceTogether Contact Tracing App

The digital contact tracing measure will be implemented beginning on October 26, and will become a requirement on November 16.

Oct. 21, 2020  

The Singapore government has made it mandatory for all patrons at a cinema to check in using the TraceTogether app before entering, NME reports.

TraceTogether is a system rolled out by the Singapore government, which includes a digital app and a physical token.

The app and token exchange "encrypted and anonymised" Bluetooth signals with other nearby devices and saves the data for 25 days. Users can be informed if they had prolonged physical proximity with someone who has COVID-19.

