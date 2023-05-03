RENT Returns to Singapore in June

Following his successful direction of I Love You You're Perfect Now Change, TJ Taylor will direct "The Showstoppers", the crème de la crème of Sing'theatre Academy, to perform one of the most popular musicals of the 21st century...RENT!

RENT debuted off-Broadway in 1996, one day after its composer and playwright Jonathan Larson died of an aortic aneurysm at the age of 35.

It would go on to play on Broadway for 5,132 performances, win several awards including a Tony Award for Best New Musical,

Rent is a musical theatre favourite, with most millennial Broadway geeks growing up with its classic songs such as "Out Tonight", "Take me Or Leave Me" and of course the anthem "Seasons of Love." Rent covers some hard hitting issues facing New York in the height of the aid's crisis, but at its heart is a story of overcoming odds and the enduring power of love.

Sing'theatre continues its mission of performing for a better society by developing the next generation of performers at Sing'theatre Academy with the Showstoppers Musical Theatre Ensemble.

The show runs at SOTA Studio Theatre from 30th June - 2nd July.

Tickets at S$ 60.00.