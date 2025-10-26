Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Now Plays in Singapore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singapore—Pangdemonium’s production of the 2023 Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo” now plays at the Victoria Theatre through Nov. 2, 2025.

Directed by Tracie Pang, the musical stars Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo as Kimberly and Zachary Pang as Seth. “Kimberly Akimbo” features music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, based on the latter’s comedy of the same name.

The musical centers on Kimberly Levaco, a 16-year-old with an extremely rare genetic disorder that causes rapid aging, similar to progeria. Navigating a chaotic family life and limited time, Kimberly finds an unlikely connection and tender first love with her anagram-obsessed friend, Seth.

Kimberly is also caught between her overbearing mother (Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai) and her reckless, law-bending Aunt Debra (Frances Lee).

Also in the cast are Benjamin Chow as Kimberly’s father, Buddy, and an eccentric group of four show-choir enthusiasts: Melissa May Garcia, Angelo Martinez, Beatrice Jaymes Pung, and Theo Chen.

The production has been receiving praise from critics and audiences alike. “Every so often, a musical comes along that simply knocks the wind out of you through sheer sincerity...Pangdemonium’s ‘Kimberly Akimbo,’ achieves that, one of the best shows of the year that is both hilarious and unexpectedly profound,” writes Bakchormeeboy.

The Straits Times notes, “Local theatre company Pangdemonium's take on the Broadway musical ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ endears, thanks to impressive performances.”

Manila-based TheaterFansManila writes, “Playing the titular character of a teenager burdened with a prematurely aging body, Lauchengco-Yulo is a portrait of actorly intelligence.”

The creative team includes Joanne Ho (Music Director), Andy Benjamin Cai (Choreographer), TJ Taylor (Vocal Coach), Eucien Cia (Set Designer), James Tan (Lighting Designer), Jing Ng (Sound Designer), Leonard Augustine Choo (Costume Designer), and Leong Lim (Hair and Makeup Designer).

Photos: Crispian Chan

The company

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Zachary Pang, Benjamin Chow

Angelo Martinez, Theo Chen, Beatrice Jaymes Pung, Melissa May Garcia

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Frances Lee, Zachary Pang

The company

Frances Lee

Love Theater in Singapore? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More