Owen Li Comes to Esplanade This Weekend

Owen Li returns to the Esplanade Concourse stage to perform a selection of his favourite songs with a holiday twist, celebrating 2022 with a night of community and collaboration. Tune in for Owen's take on what it means to be home for the holidays guaranteed to bring warmth and comfort.

Expect to hear a dynamic mix of pop, R&B, as well as some of his most treasured holiday tunes, alongside a few special guests to add some harmony to the night, bringing home this month's theme of Come Together.

There are two performances on 16 December.

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215179®id=196&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esplanade.com%2Fwhats-on%2Ffestivals-and-series%2Ffree-programmes%2F2022%2Fcome-together%2Fa-festive-evening-with-owen-li?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1