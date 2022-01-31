Naina V Comes to Esplanade Tonight

Naina V will perform original songs and covers in the style she enjoys best: acoustic. Supported by guitarist Isuru, she will sing her two singles Play Pause and house of cards, live for the first time, along with unreleased songs never heard before. She will also cover artists that have inspired her through the years, like Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and more.

The performance is set for tonight, Monday, January 31 at 6pm and 7pm.

Naina V is an indie singer-songwriter who makes mellow music from moments of introspection. She hopes to connect with listeners through raw yet relatable topics.

Having passed through several stages in her life-shy bathroom singer with Hindustani classical training in school, a cappella singer in college, and melancholic cover singer on weekends-she began penning down some of her original work during the first lockdowns.

She was brought up across India, the US and Singapore, and is working as a business consultant in Singapore. She released her debut single, Play Pause in August and her second single house of cards in early November.

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/all-things-new/2022/naina-v?EventTypeNames=At%20Esplanade&Start=20220131.