Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Naina V Comes to Esplanade Tonight

pixeltracker

The performance is set for tonight, Monday, January 31 at 6pm and 7pm.

Jan. 31, 2022  
Naina V Comes to Esplanade Tonight

Naina V will perform original songs and covers in the style she enjoys best: acoustic. Supported by guitarist Isuru, she will sing her two singles Play Pause and house of cards, live for the first time, along with unreleased songs never heard before. She will also cover artists that have inspired her through the years, like Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and more.

The performance is set for tonight, Monday, January 31 at 6pm and 7pm.

Naina V is an indie singer-songwriter who makes mellow music from moments of introspection. She hopes to connect with listeners through raw yet relatable topics.

Having passed through several stages in her life-shy bathroom singer with Hindustani classical training in school, a cappella singer in college, and melancholic cover singer on weekends-she began penning down some of her original work during the first lockdowns.

She was brought up across India, the US and Singapore, and is working as a business consultant in Singapore. She released her debut single, Play Pause in August and her second single house of cards in early November.

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/all-things-new/2022/naina-v?EventTypeNames=At%20Esplanade&amp;Start=20220131.


Related Articles View More Singapore Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You

  • Vancouver International Film Festival Announces Black History Month Programming
  • Firehall Arts Centre Presents MARY'S WEDDING
  • Ballet Kelowna Warms Up Winter Season With Invigorating Mixed Program REPRISE
  • Pacific Opera Postpones Long-Awaited Production Of CARMEN