NTU Singapore and the European Union Announce Artists For the First Cycle of SEA AiR

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and the European Union today announced the partner institutions and artists selected for the inaugural cycle of SEA AiR - Studio Residencies for Southeast Asian Artists in the EU (SEA AiR).

Developed by NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (NTU CCA Singapore), SEA AiR is a new programme that positions Singapore as a hub for artistic exchange between the European Union and the vibrant Southeast Asian region. This happens in a landmark year as the EU and ASEAN commemorate the 45th anniversary of their relations.

Dedicated to artists who have not yet had a significant professional experience in Europe, SEA AiR pivots the creative and cultural exchange between Singapore and the European Union on emerging visual art practitioners by providing a significant platform for professional and personal growth through the format of artistic residencies in Europe and a curated group exhibition in Singapore.

Selected from a pool of 24 candidates from across Southeast Asia, the three participants in the first cycle of SEA AiR are: HOO Fan Chon (Malaysia); Citra SASMITA (Indonesia); and VUTH Lyno (Cambodia). For this inaugural cycle of the programme, the three institutional partners are: WIELS, Brussels (Belgium); HIAP - Helsinki International Artist Programme (Finland); and Villa Arson, Nice (France).

For more information, please refer to the photos and news release. Kindly credit the photo to the respective institutions. For interviews and further information, please contact Shirlene Noordin at shirlene@phish-comms.com or 9067 1255, or Joseph Gan at Joseph.Gan@ntu.edu.sg or 8200 0811.