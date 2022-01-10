MMLD comes to Esplanade this week. The performance will take place tomorrow, January 11.

Be hooked by Abby Simone's enrapturing vocals, paired with poetic lyrics set to melodious grooves and her band's cohesive rhythms.

Formed in 2017, these four chucklesome individuals will capture your heart and leave behind more than just musical impressions. No amount of distance has withered their quick-witted chemistry, so come catch this one-night reunion of Abby Simone and her band.

This is a pilot trial performance with limited seating capacity which may vary depending on the venue. No tickets will be issued. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.



From 1 Jan 2022, there will no longer be a concession for unvaccinated individuals to perform Pre-Event Testing in lieu of being fully vaccinated. All patrons (except for children aged 12 and below) need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Full vaccination refers to:

having received the appropriate regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines including their respective duration post-vaccination for the vaccine to be fully effective, and had their vaccination records ingested in MOH's national IT systems

recovery from a COVID-19 infection within the last 180 days

All patrons are required to do SafeEntry check-in at the venue via the TraceTogether app (version 2.11 and above) or token only. Other modes of SafeEntry check-in will not be accepted.

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/all-things-new/2022/mmld?EventTypeNames=At%20Esplanade&Start=20220110.